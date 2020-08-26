The Rolling Stones x The Killers “Scarlet” collaboration coming this Friday

First, The Rolling Stones unearthed their 1974 Jimmy Page collaboration "Scarlet," a song too genuinely great to have remained in the vaults for over 40 years. Then, The War On Drugs remixed it, adding in that propulsive TWOD-style drum beat and the modern-sounding textures that TWOD fans have come to know and love.

Now, The Killers (whose very good new album features War On Drugs leader Adam Granduciel, TWOD collaborator Shawn Everett, and a strong TWOD influence) are also on board for a "Scarlet" collaboration. (Presumably also a remix?) Jacques Lu Cont is involved too. That comes out Friday (8/28). Stay tuned!