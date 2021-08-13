The Roots played BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival (pics, video, setlist)

The Roots confirmed that they wouldn't be holding their annual Roots Picnic (which went virtual in 2020) in 2021 back in June, but they are playing some shows this summer, including a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival benefit in Prospect Park on Thursday night (8/12). Their set, which ran for about an hour and forty-five minutes, included classics, some Black Thought solo material, and a medley to honor local artists who have passed away, which featured snippets of songs by Biz Markie, DMX, ODB, Big Pun, Biggie, and Whodini.

Check out pictures from the whole show, including opener Felicia Temple, and one of The Roots' setlist, below, along with a couple of video clips.

photos by Ellen Qbertplaya