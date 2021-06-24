The Roots playing Prospect Park & other dates, ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’ deluxe edition out this week

The Roots are playing some shows this year, in August and September. Among them is an NYC show at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on August 12. It's a ticketed show benefiting BRIC and the festival, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM, with presales happening now.

The Roots also have shows coming up in Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, and Chesterfield, OH. See all dates below, and stay tuned for more.

Other ticketed benefits show happening in Prospect Park this summer include D-Nice on 9/2 with KRS-One, Estelle, Big Daddy Cane and more, and Wizkid on 9/11. There are also lots of free shows, including Yaeji, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Lido Pimienta, Vijay Iyer, San Fermin, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and more. See the full list here.

Meanwhile, a deluxe vinyl reissue of The Roots' major label debut, Do You Want More?!!!??!, is out this Friday (6/25). There's a 3LP edition with five bonus tracks, “Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers”, “Proceed III”, “Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix)”, “Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix),” five remixes of “Silent Treatment,” and a 24-page booklet featuring track-by-track commentary, essays by Questlove, and images taken by Mpozi Tolbert. The 4LP edition features all of that along with eight more bonus tracks; “In Your Dreams Kid (I'm Every MC),” “The Ultimate (Original '94 Version),” “...…(dot dot dot…on & on),” “Pffat Time,” “Swept Away (Original Draft),” “It's Coming,” “Lazy Afternoon (Alternate Version),” and two remix versions of “Distortion To Static.” Stream the original, the alternate version of "Lazy Afternoon," and the street mix of "Silent Treatment," below.

THE ROOTS: 2021 TOUR

8/12/2021 Celebrate Brooklyn Brooklyn, NY

8/27/2021 Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center Baltimore

8/29/2021 House of Blues Boston Boston, MA

9/3/2021 The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, OH

9/5/2021 The Factory Chesterfield, MO

The Roots - Do You Want More?!!!??! Deluxe Reissue 3LP Edition Tracklisting

Side A

A1 Intro / There's Something Goin' On

A2 Proceed

A3 Distortion To Static

A4 Mellow My Man

A5 I Remain Calm

Side B

B1 Datskat

B2 Lazy Afternoon

B3 ? vs. Rahzel

B4 Do You Want More?!!!??!

Side C

C1 What Goes On Pt. 7

C2 Essaywhuman?!!!??!

C3 Swept Away

C4 You Ain't Fly

Side D

D1 Silent Treatment

D2 The Lesson Pt. 1

D3 The Unlocking

Bonus Tracks

Side E

E1 Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers

E2 Proceed III - available for the first time digitally

E3 Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix) - available for the first time digitally

E4 Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix) - available for the first time digitally

E5 Silent Treatment (Kelo's Remix) - available for the first time digitally

Side F

F1 Silent Treatment (Beatminerz Remix) - available for the first time digitally

F2 Silent Treatment (Black Thought's 87 You And Yours Mix) - available for the first time digitally

F3 Silent Treatment (Question's Mix) - available for the first time digitally

F4 Silent Treatment (Street Mix) - available for the first time digitally

Side G

G1 In Your Dreams Kid (I'm Every MC) - unreleased

G2 The Ultimate (Original '94 Version) - unreleased

G3 ...…(dot dot dot…on & on) - unreleased

G4 Pffat Time – available for the first time digitally

Side H

H1 Swept Away (Original Draft) – unreleased

H2 It's Coming

H3 Lazy Afternoon (Alternate Version) – unreleased

H4 Distortion To Static (Freestyle Mix) [Clean] - available for the first time digitally

H5 Distortion To Static (Quest Jim Mix) [Clean] - available for the first time digitally