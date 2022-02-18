The Sadies’ Dallas Good has died

Dallas Good, of Canadian country rock greats The Sadies. According to the band, Good died of natural causes. He was 48. The band shared the sad news, writing, "We have no words for the shock we are all feeling. We join the rest our music community and fans in grief."

The Sadies were formed by Dallas Good and his brother, Travis Good, in 1994, and together they co-fronted the band. Their debut album, Precious Moments, was released in 1998, and they released their 10th and most recent album, Northern Passages, in 2017. Dallas was a musician's musician and with The Sadies he collaborated with Neil Young, Neko Case, Gord Downie, Kurt Vile, The Mekons, John Doe, Half Japanese, and more.

Rest in peace, Dallas. Listen to some of their music, and read tributes from The Tragically Hip, Sloan, Steve Albini, Fucked Up's Damian Abraham, Stars' Torquil Campbell and Amy Millan, Ron Sexsmith, Low, and more, below.