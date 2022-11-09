The Sadies on tour, playing Brooklyn in December
Canadian greats The Sadies are soldiering on after the death of Dallas Good last year and are currently on tour in Europe. They've also got a few holiday shows on the books including a visit to Brooklyn at Union Pool on December 2. The band were supposed to play Union Pool in August during the month the venue ended up being closed due to a fire next door.
The Sadies will close out 2022 with two nights at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern on December 30 & 31 with Mekons' Jon Langford & Sally Tims. All dates are listed, along with a stream of this year's Colder Streams, below.
THE SADIES - 2022 TOUR DATES
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 9 - DABADABA - SAN SEBASTIAN, ESP
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 10 - KAFE ANTZOKIA - BILBAO, ESP
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11 - GIJON SOUND FESTIVAL - ALBENIZ - GIJON, ESP
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 12 - GARUFA CLUB - A CORUÑA, ESP
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 13 - INDEPENDANCE (CICLO SON ESTRELLA GALICIA) - MADRID, ESP
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15 - SALA X - SEVILLA, ESP
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 16 - LEMON ROCK - GRANADA, ESP
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 17 - 16 TONELADAS - VALENCIA, ESP
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 18 - RAZZMATAZZ 3 ¡CAMBIO DE SALA! - BARCELONA, ESP
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 19 - LATA DE BOMBILLAS - ZARAGOZA, ESP
FRIDAY DECEMBER 2 - UNION POOL - BROOKLYN, NY
THURSDAY DECEMBER 30 - THE HORSESHOE TAVERN - with Jon Langford & Sally Timms - TORONTO, ON
FRIDAY DECEMBER 31 - THE HORSESHOE TAVERN - with Jon Langford & Sally Timms - TORONTO, ON