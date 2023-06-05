The Sawtooth Grin, Thin, Sunflo’er & more playing Mathcore Index Fest in NYC

Mathcore Index is one again throwing a NYC edition of its Mathcore Index Fest, and this one will be headlined by the back-in-action mathgrinders The Sawtooth Grin, who released their genuinely great comeback album Good. last year. The fest happens on July 22 at Trans-Pecos and also features Thin, The Sound That Ends Creation, Mico, Sunflo'er, Under The Pier, and more TBA. Tickets are on sale now.

Thin are also fresh off releasing their very good sophomore album, Dusk. Stream that and the new Sawtooth Grin LP below.