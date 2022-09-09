The Sex Pistols react to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday after a 70-year reign, and many, many musicians have reacted on social media but there are a few that many have wondered just how they'd react. Chief among them: members of The Sex Pistols, whose second single "God Save the Queen" is the same name as the British National Anthem, was released as a response to Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee in 1977, and rhymes "God save The Queen" with "fascist regime" and "She ain't no human being." It caused a firestorm of controversy at the time.

Three of the former Pistols -- mouthpiece John Lydon, guitarist Steve Jones and bassist Glen Matlock -- tweeted about the Queen on Thursday and perhaps unsurprising, their opinions have mellowed in the last 45 years. Lydon, whose politics lean to the right these days, wrote Friday morning, " Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II. Send her victorious," along with the original, unaltered photo of the Queen that would be defaced for the "God Save the Queen" artwork.

Steve Jones, tweeted a picture of the "God Save the Queen" single poster (with a safety pin through her lip), writing, "How do you feel?"

Matlock, who was first to comment, wrote, "God save the king - hope he’s not a silly old thing…"

No comment from drummer Paul Cook who is not on social media. Check out the original tweets below.

Many are wondering if members of The Smiths, whose 1986 album The Queen is Dead got tweeted a lot on Thursday, will comment, but so far mum's the word.