The Shacks, Maude Latour & Adrian Daniel playing new MSG livestream series

Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Squarespace have teamed up to present a new virtual performance series that showcases NYC bands for a good cause. MSG Uncovered features performances and interviews from three artists, singer-songwriter Maude Latour, neo-soul artist Adrian Daniel, and indie pop band The Shacks. They'll stream over three consecutive weeks, with an episode devoted to each artist, starting on Friday, December 4 with Maude Latour and continuing on December 11 with Adrian Daniel and December 18 with The Shacks. Each episode streams at 12 PM ET on MSG's Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram pages.

They'll also be raising money for two non-profits working in the tri-state area, Art Start, which uses the creative process to nurture and uplift marginalized youth, and Garden of Dreams Foundation, which helps bring life-changing experiences and opportunities to young people in need.

Read more about the series at MSG's website.

