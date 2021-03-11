The Shed announces indoor live series w/ Kelsey Lu, Michelle Wolf, more

NYC arts space The Shed has announced a new weekly social-distanced live music series called "An Evening With" that will happen in April. It's part of the citywide NY PopsUp series, and on tap to perform are cellist, producer, and singer Kelsey Lu on April 2, The New York Philharmonic on April 14 & 15, opera great Renée Fleming on April 21, and comedian Michelle Wolf on April 22.

“I believe that the exchange between audience and performer is vital to the energy flow of life, and it’s absence has left such a void for us all,” said Kelsey Lu said in a statement “I’m beyond honored to be one of the first to open up this flow again at The Shed and look forward to feeling everyone’s presence.”

"An Evening With..." performances will happen in The Shed's 18,000-square-foot McCourt space that features "a state-of-the-art MERV ventilation system, 115-foot-high ceilings, and distanced seating for 150 people." Here's the space and the seating:

Attendees will need to provide confirmation of a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination, and further safety precautions include on-site temperature checks, a pre-entry health questionnaire, and contact tracing. Audience members must remained masked at all times, and seated except for entry/exit/restroom use.

Tickets go on sale next week, with Shed members given first access. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public. Learn more here.