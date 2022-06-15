The Shins add dates to ‘Oh, Inverted World’ tour

The Shins are celebrating the 21st birthday of their quietly game-changing debut album Oh, Inverted World this summer, and they've added a few new dates. The new shows are in NYC, Big Sur, Flagstaff, and Portland, and you can see updated dates below.

The new NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on August 24, which is the day after The Shins' other NYC show this tour, at Radio City Music Hall on August 23. Both of those, and most of the rest of the tour, are with Joseph.

Tickets for the four new dates go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM local.

THE SHINS: 2022 TOUR

07/12/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield ^

07/13/22 - Big Sur, CA - Henry Miller Memorial Library ^

07/15/22 – Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium ^

07/16/22 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery ^

07/22/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

07/23/22 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre ^

07/24/22 – Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre ^

07/26/22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/27/22 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

07/29/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

08/01/22 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

08/02/22 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

08/04/22 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium ^

08/05/22 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Orpheum ^

08/06/22 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater ^

08/16/22 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ^

08/17/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

08/19/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

08/20/22 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

08/23/22 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall ^

08/24/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^

08/26/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

08/27/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

08/29/22 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia ^

08/30/22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^

08/31/22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre ^

09/02/22 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora ^

09/03/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

09/04/22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

09/06/22 – Saint Louis, MO – The Factory ^

09/08/22 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre ^

09/10/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre ^

09/13/22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre ^

09/14/22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

09/15/22 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square

09/16/22 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square

^ With special guest Joseph