The Shins brought ‘Oh, Inverted World’ to NYC (Brooklyn Steel pics, video, setlist)

The Shins just wrapped up the NYC stops on their 21st birthday tour for Oh, Inverted World, their quietly-game changing debut album, playing Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday night (8/23) and Brooklyn Steel on Wednesday (8/24), both with support from Joseph. The shows were double sets, kicking off with the entirety of Oh, Inverted World, played in order and with Joseph joining for many of the songs, and followed by a selection of favorites from throughout their discography, including "Phantom Limb," "Australia," and "Turn A Square." Brooklyn Steel also got a cover of Rod Stewart's "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" (Rod, coincidentally, played a couple shows in the NYC area this week too). Both nights' encores were "The Fear" and "Sleeping Lessons," the latter of which contained an interlude of Tom Petty's "American Girl."

See pictures from Brooklyn Steel by P Squared, along with video from Radio City and both night's setlists, below.

SETLIST: THE SHINS @ RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL, 8/23/2022

Caring Is Creepy

One by One All Day

Weird Divide (with Joseph)

Know Your Onion!

Girl Inform Me

New Slang (with Joseph)

The Celibate Life (with Joseph)

Girl on the Wing

Your Algebra (with Joseph)

Pressed in a Book

The Past and Pending (with Joseph)

Pam Berry

Phantom Limb

Australia

Turn a Square

Saint Simon

Mine's Not a High Horse

Simple Song

Encore:

The Fear

Sleeping Lessons (with "American Girl" by Tom Petty interlude)

SETLIST: THE SHINS @ BROOKLYN STEEL, 8/24/2022

Caring Is Creepy

One by One All Day

Weird Divide (with Joseph)

Know Your Onion!

Girl Inform Me

New Slang (with Joseph)

The Celibate Life (with Joseph)

Girl on the Wing

Your Algebra (with Joseph)

Pressed in a Book

The Past and Pending (with Joseph)

Pam Berry

Phantom Limb

Australia

Turn a Square

Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? (Rod Stewart cover)

Saint Simon

Mine's Not a High Horse

Simple Song

Encore:

The Fear

Sleeping Lessons (with "American Girl" by Tom Petty interlude)