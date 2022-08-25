The Shins brought ‘Oh, Inverted World’ to NYC (Brooklyn Steel pics, video, setlist)
The Shins just wrapped up the NYC stops on their 21st birthday tour for Oh, Inverted World, their quietly-game changing debut album, playing Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday night (8/23) and Brooklyn Steel on Wednesday (8/24), both with support from Joseph. The shows were double sets, kicking off with the entirety of Oh, Inverted World, played in order and with Joseph joining for many of the songs, and followed by a selection of favorites from throughout their discography, including "Phantom Limb," "Australia," and "Turn A Square." Brooklyn Steel also got a cover of Rod Stewart's "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" (Rod, coincidentally, played a couple shows in the NYC area this week too). Both nights' encores were "The Fear" and "Sleeping Lessons," the latter of which contained an interlude of Tom Petty's "American Girl."
See pictures from Brooklyn Steel by P Squared, along with video from Radio City and both night's setlists, below.
SETLIST: THE SHINS @ RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL, 8/23/2022
Caring Is Creepy
One by One All Day
Weird Divide (with Joseph)
Know Your Onion!
Girl Inform Me
New Slang (with Joseph)
The Celibate Life (with Joseph)
Girl on the Wing
Your Algebra (with Joseph)
Pressed in a Book
The Past and Pending (with Joseph)
Pam Berry
Phantom Limb
Australia
Turn a Square
Saint Simon
Mine's Not a High Horse
Simple Song
Encore:
The Fear
Sleeping Lessons (with "American Girl" by Tom Petty interlude)
