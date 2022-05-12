The Shins playing ‘Oh, Inverted World’ in full on tour (BrooklynVegan Presale for Radio City)

The Shins celebrated the 20th anniversary of their quietly game-changing debut album Oh, Inverted World last year, and they're keeping the celebration going with a 21st birthday tour. They'll play the album in full from beginning to end, along with other fan favorites and deep cuts, on a North American tour, beginning in July and running through September. Joseph will join them as support for most shows, and you can see all dates below.

The tour hits NYC for a big show at Radio City Music Hall on August 23. You can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, May 19 at 10 AM. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is VEGANSHINS. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM.

Read our look back at Oh, Inverted World for its 20th anniversary here.

THE SHINS: 2022 TOUR

07/12/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield ^

07/15/22 – Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium ^

07/16/22 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery ^

07/22/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

07/23/22 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre ^

07/24/22 – Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre ^

07/26/22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/27/22 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

07/29/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

08/01/22 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

08/02/22 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

08/04/22 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium ^

08/06/22 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater ^

08/16/22 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ^

08/17/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

08/19/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

08/20/22 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

08/23/22 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall ^

08/26/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

08/27/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

08/29/22 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia ^

08/30/22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^

08/31/22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre ^

09/02/22 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora ^

09/03/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

09/04/22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

09/06/22 – Saint Louis, MO – The Factory ^

09/08/22 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre ^

09/10/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre ^

09/13/22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre ^

09/14/22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

09/16/22 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square

^ With special guest Joseph