The Shins @ Radio City (playing ‘Oh, Inverted World’) on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)

Tickets for The Shins' show at Radio City Music Hall on August 23, where they'll play their debut album, Oh, Inverted World, in full, go on BrooklynVegan Presale today (5/19) at 10 AM. Use the password VEGANSHINS.

Our presale runs until 10 PM, and if you miss out, tickets go on general sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM.

The Shins' tour celebrates Oh, Inverted World's 21st birthday; see all dates HERE, and read our look back at the album HERE.