The Shins releasing remastered ‘Oh, Inverted World’ 20th Anniversary Edition

The Shins' Oh, Inverted World turns 20 this year and to celebrate, Sub Pop is releasing a remastered vinyl 20th Anniversary Edition on June 11, which is just 10 days shy of the album's actual 20th anniversary. We've got the special 'Loser Edition' on light blue & marbled vinyl on pre-order now.

The classic album -- which includes Garden State's life-changing (and McDonalds ad soundtracking) "New Slang," not to mention "Caring is Creepy," "Know Your Onion!," "Girl on the Wing" and seven other great songs -- has been remastered by Bob Ludwig and approved by The Shins' James Mercer, while the reissue's artwork color scheme has been "inverted" and comes in a die-cut jacket. There's also a new booklet featuring vintage photos, handwritten lyrics, liner notes, and more.

“This record gave me the life that I never really dreamed I would have," says James Mercer. "It opened me up to the whole world and gave me validation. It’s also something that stands as a bit of a pinnacle for our band. You release that first record and it’s so well embraced, but you’re always trying to get that magic back, I think. We’ve done well, certainly, but the fervor that happened around Oh, Inverted World we never quite reached again. It’s a special moment when you’re a new band and you’ve got what was apparently kind of a new sound. This record symbolized a very special moment in my life, a watershed moment for sure.”

Sub Pop notes there will also be 20 copies of the 20th Anniversary Edition that are the "Golden Ticket" editions of the album, which includes a 7”x7” classic photo of the band signed by Mercer that's been tucked into 10 Loser Editions of the album as well as 10 standard black vinyl editions.

