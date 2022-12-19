The Sidekicks break up

The Sidekicks hadn't released music since 2018's Happiness Hours and they haven't played live in a few years, and now they've made it official that they've broken up. The band writes:

Folks have been asking and it’s about time that we let everyone know that we have called it a day. We are endlessly grateful for anyone who has given us a listen, attended a show or put us up for a night.

We are equally grateful to all those who have helped us along the way and to those who we met through our travels and time in this group.

So, this is a thank you, from us to you. We hope you had as much fun listening as we had throughout this journey.

If you would like any of the remaining merch we have, there is a link in our bio.

Keep an eye out on our new projects: Nothin’, Superviolet, Hunden, starboy_devoid, Mukiss and Orbits.

So long, Soggy Dogs!

Steve, Ryan, Sanders and Toby

The Sidekicks