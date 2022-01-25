The Silver (Horrendous, Crypt Sermon) playing shows with Woe in March

The Silver, a new Philly metal band with members of Horrendous and Crypt Sermon, released their excellent debut album Ward of Roses last year via Gilead Media, and now they're gearing up for some live shows with Philly black metal greats Woe. The first is their NYC debut on March 11 at Saint Vitus Bar (tickets) and the second is in the bands' shared hometown of Philly on March 12 at Kung Fu Necktie (tickets).

Here's what we wrote about The Silver last year:

The band said that their goal was to start "a metal band where we weren’t hiding behind the typical metal tropes." "We wanted to do something rooted in black metal sounds without being a black metal band—and with more vulnerable lyrics. We collectively wanted to find the magic in regular human experience, both horrific and sublime." Their debut album Ward of Roses makes good on that promise. With a mix of blackened screams and gothic metal clean vocals, and instrumentation that embraces black metal, doom, post-metal, and just a bit of classic shredding, Ward of Roses presents familiar elements in an exciting, new way. And the lyrical themes based on human experience add to how authentic the music feels. The album pushes metal forward by honoring some time-tested traditions but never being afraid to branch out from them.

