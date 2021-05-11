The Simpsons share full version of Morrissey parody “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)”

The highlight of the recent The Smiths-inspired episode of The Simpsons was undoubtedly "Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)," the song by fictional band Quilloughby & The Snuffs that really nailed the tone and prose of late-'80s Smiths and early-'90s solo Morrissey records. The song, a duet featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Quilloughby doing a not-bad Moz impersonation and Yeardley Smith as Lisa Simpson, was co-written by Flight of The Conchords' Bret McKenzie and we only got to hear part of it in the episode, but they've now released the full version of the song to streaming services. We now get more of the lyrics and a very New Order style solo. Listen below.

Morrissey didn't find the joke funny, of course, and intimated that he would sue The Simpsons if he had the funds to do so.