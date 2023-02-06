The Sisters of Mercy announce first US tour in 15 years (BV Presents NYC show w/ presale)

The Sisters of Mercy have announced their first North American tour in 15 years, which surrounds their appearance at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival. Dates kick off May 10 in the DC area before heading to Vegas, and wrap up June 9 in Denver, with stops in L.A., San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Austin, Boston, NYC, Philly, Detroit, Chicago, Kansas City and more. All dates are listed below.

BrooklynVegan is excited to be presenting the NYC show which happens June 2 at Kings Theatre. You can get tickets early with our presale that runs Wednesday, February 8 at 10 AM through Thursday, February 9 at 10 PM. Check back Wednesday morning for the presale password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM.

sisters of mercy 2023 us tour poster loading...

The Sisters of Mercy - 2023 Tour Dates

Wed, May 10 - Silver Spring MD @ The Fillmore DC

Sat, May 13 – Las Vegas NV @ Sick New World Festival - SOLD OUT

Sun, May 14 - Las Vegas NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Mon, May 15 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Wed, May 17 – San Francisco CA @ The Masonic

Fri, May 19 – Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sun, May 21 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre

Tue, May 23 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium - SOLD OUT

Wed, May 24 – Tempe AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Fri, May 26 – Houston TX @ Bayou Music Center

Sat, May 27 – Austin TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre

Mon, May 29 – St Louis MO @ The Pageant

Wed, May 31 – Boston MA @ Big Night Live

Fri, June 2 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre

Sat, June 3 – Philadelphia PA @ The Fillmore

Mon, June 5 – Detroit MI @ The Fillmore

Tue, June 6 – Chicago IL @ The Salt Shed

Thu, June 8 – Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theatre

Fri, June 9 - Denver CO @ Fillmore Auditorium