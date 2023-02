Tickets for the BrooklynVegan-presented The Sisters of Mercy show at Kings Theatre go on BrooklynVegan presale today at 10 AM. Use password BVLAND.

Our presale runs through Thursday, February 9 at 10 PM and if you miss out, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 10 at 10 AM. All dates are here.

Read our interview with Sisters frontman Andrew Eldritch.