The Sisters of Mercy playing first US show in 14 years as part of Sick New World fest

Goth icons The Sisters of Mercy have announced their first US show in 14 years. They'll be over in May as part of Las Vegas' Sick New World festival, which features a mix of nu-metal, goth, industrial, and hardcore groups. The band, led by Andrew Eldritch, last toured here in 2008.

For fans of dark-and-gloomy music, the lineup also includes Placebo, Ministry, She Wants Revenge, Skinny Puppy, Killing Joke, Stabbing Westward, Orgy, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, and more, alongside goth-leaning acts like Evanescence, Cradle of Filth, Lacuna Coil, and The 69 Eyes, and much more. System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus, Turnstile, and Chevelle all sit at the top the poster. Tickets go on presale Friday, November 11 at 10 AM PT.

Let's hope The Sisters of Mercy play a few other North American shows while here in May. Stay tuned.

The Sisters of Mercy haven't released a new album since 1992's Vision Thing, though Andrew Eldritch did say in 2016 that if Trump got elected he'd make a new album. We're still waiting.

The band's classic 1987 album Floodland topped our list of Classic Goth's 13 Greatest Albums. Watch videos for "This Corrosion" and "Lucretia My Reflection" below.