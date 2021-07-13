The Skatalites playing summer shows, including NYC w/ The Slackers’ DJ Agent Jay

Ska legends and pioneers The Skatalites -- still with original vocalist Doreen Shaffer -- will return to the road this month. Things kick off in Brooklyn on July 22 at Market Hotel, where Agent Jay of The Slackers will be DJing (tickets). That'll be followed by some East Coast shows with reggae veterans Third World, and a few West Coast shows after that. All dates are listed below.

The Slackers also have a tour with The Aggrolites coming up, including NYC's Irving Plaza on 12/18 (tickets). We've also got Slackers and Aggrolites records in the ska section of our online record store.

The Skatalites -- 2021 Tour Dates

JUL 22 THU Market Hotel Brooklyn, NY, United States

JUL 23 FRI at Cape Cod Melody Tent Hyannis, MA, United States*

JUL 24 SAT at South Shore Music Circus Cohasset, MA, United States*

JUL 25 SUN Bernie's Beach Bar Hampton Beach, NH, United States*

SEP 23 THU Musical Instrument Museum Phoenix, AZ, United States

SEP 26 SUN Moe's Alley Santa Cruz, CA, United States

SEP 29 WED Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley, CA, United States

* - w/ Third World