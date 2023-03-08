The Slackers add Rocks Off cruise in NYC to 2023 tour

NYC ska vets The Slackers have a bunch dates coming up this year, including Punk Rock Bowling, Flogging Molly's cruise, This Is Not Croydon Fest, and shows with Fishbone, Faintest Idea, The Abruptors, and more. They've also just added a hometown Rocks Off Concert Cruise for Friday, June 16. They set sail aboard The Liberty Belle from 299 South Street Pier 36, doors are at 6 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday (3/10) at 10 AM.

All Slackers dates, ticket links, and info on openers here. Tour poster (which is semi-complete) below.

Last year, The Slackers released their new album Don't Let the Sunlight Fool Ya. Vocalist Vic Ruggiero released his new solo album Stuff In My Pockets last month.