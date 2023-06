Ska vets The Slackers will be on tour this fall, including West Coast dates with Voodoo Glow Skulls, Buster Shuffle, and Les Mal Hablados, and East Coast shows with Mustard Plug, The Freecoasters, and Stop the Presses. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Bowl on December 16. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 30 at noon Eastern.