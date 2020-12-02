The Slackers announce holiday livestream benefitting independent venues

NYC ska vets The Slackers have already done a few cool livestreams this year, and now they've announced one that takes the place of their annual holiday shows. It goes down December 19 at 7:45 PM ET, and part of the proceeds will benefit Chicago venue Reggie’s Rock Club, Austin venue Flamingo Cantina, and the National Independent Venue Relief Fund. Tickets go on sale Thursday (12/3). More info TBA.

The Slackers have also been busy with new music this year. Stream some of their recent singles below...