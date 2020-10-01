The Slackers encourage you to vote blue with new song; Slacktoberfest is this weekend

NYC ska vets The Slackers have been staying pretty busy and creative during this quarantine. Having already released some new material, they've now got another new single, "Blue," out now as a 7" on Pirates Press Records, backed by a dub version of the same track (pre-order on light blue, dark blue, white, or black vinyl). We're premiering a stream of the A-side, which finds The Slackers delivering their classic soul-infused ska over a hypnotic groove, and encouraging you to vote blue in this election.

"It's a song about divisions that I marked by colors other than black and white, in this case red and blue," says frontman Vic Ruggiero. "The blue that we support is the blue of the post office maps and the blue on the electoral maps. We put a sticker with a mailbox on the record to make that clear to anyone who has been indoctrinated with double speak." Saxophonist Dave Hillyard adds, "Blue is the color of my blues. Blue is the color of my vote in November."

That mailbox sticker also shows up in the visualizer for the new song, which you can check out.

The Slackers will celebrate the new single and continue to spread their message of international unity with the Slacktoberfest livestream on Saturday (10/3) at 3 PM ET, which will find The Slackers joined by bands from all around the world, including Dr Ring Ding (Germany), Buster Shuffle (UK), Salon Victoria (Mexico), Rude Bones (Japan), Bite Me Bambi (USA), The Resignators (Australia), Tbone (Thailand), and DJ Chuck Wren (USA). Tickets are on sale now, and ticketholders can rewatch on-demand through October 6. Flyer below.