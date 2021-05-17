The Slackers playing backyard parties, announce tour w/ The Aggrolites (BV Presale for NYC)

NYC ska vets The Slackers made their return to the stage over the weekend with shows at the Arrogant Swine in Brooklyn. "Last night in Brooklyn was our first concert at a venue in 18 months," they wrote on Facebook on Saturday (5/15). "Thanks to everybody who has been so supportive. Its really hard to put into words how thankful we are to get to play in person, in front of fellow humans again. its been a long time coming." You can watch a video, and see one show's setlist below.

They have more shows coming up, starting with a livestreamed Backyard Party that airs on Friday (5/21) at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now. After that are free shows in Woodstock, NY (May 23 at Colony Beer Garden) and Bethlehem, PA (June 5 at Steelstacks), a Brooklyn rooftop party on June 4, and a Mount Vernon, NY backyard party on June 6; email slackermusic1991@gmail.com to attend the parties.

In December, The Slackers head out on tour with The Aggrolites, stopping in Sacramento, Berkeley, Ventura, Santa Ana, San Diego, Falls Church, Hamden, NYC, and Cambridge. As mentioned, the NYC show happens at Irving Plaza on December 18. Tickets go on BrooklynVegan Presale on Wednesday (5/19) at 10 AM-10 PM ET; check back here on Wednesday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, general sale begins Thursday 5/20 at 10 AM ET.

See all dates below.

THE SLACKERS: 2021 TOUR

5/21/21 - Backyard Party Livestream Broadcast

5/23/21 - Woodstock, NY - Colony Beer Garden

6/3/21 - Brooklyn Rooftop Party

6/6/21 - Mount Vernon, NY - Backyard Party

12/8/21 - Sacramento - Goldfield*

12/9/21 - Berkeley - Cornerstone*

12/10/21 - Ventura - Ventura Theater*

12/11/21 - Santa Ana - Observatory*

12/12/21 - San Diego - Belly Up*

12/16/21 - Falls Church - State Theatre*

12/17/21 - Hamden - Space Ballroom*

12/18/21 - New York City - Irving Plaza*

12/19/21 - Cambridge - The Sinclair*

* - w/ The Aggrolites