The Slackers share new video, touring with Big D and the Kids Table & Bite Me Bambi
NYC ska vets The Slackers recently released their first album in six years, Don't Let the Sunlight Fool Ya, and now they've got a new video for one of its songs, "Second Best." It's one of the album's slower, more reggae-oriented songs, and the video is a whimsical, animated clip that was directed and illustrated by Paulo Rocker and animated and edited by Fabricio Timm.
Speaking about it, saxophonist Dave Hillyard says, "Spending time being the runner up. There's always a bright shiny object that is more exciting than the one who is there year in and year out. The 'impossible' is always more exciting than 'the possible' because it never happens and thus can be a perfect ideal." Paulo Rocker adds, "You (The Slackers) are all dying misteriously til the ending is revealed, Devil and God are killing you to make a Slackers show in heaven. Thought about Devil being Gods second best too and vice versa. And the idea of union and peace too." The video premieres in this post - check it out below.
The Slackers also have a bunch of tour dates coming up, including a US run with Boston ska-punk vets Big D and the Kids Table (who released their great comeback album Do Your Art last year) and rising OC ska-pop-punks Bite Me Bambi. That run concludes with a big hometown NYC show on December 16 at Sony Hall Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.
Don't Let the Sunlight Fool Ya is out now on Pirates Press Records. Pick it up on orange/yellow galaxy vinyl.
The Slackers -- 2022 Tour Dates
09/26/2022 - Birmingham, UK - Hare and Hounds
09/27/2022 - Manchester, UK - Retro
09/28/2022 - Huddersfield, UK - Parish
09/29/2022 - Nottingham, UK - Old Cold Store
09/30/2022 - London, UK - Underworld
10/01/2022 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
10/02/2022 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank
10/03/2022 - Bristol, UK - Exchange
10/04/2022 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka
10/05/2022 - Paris, France - Balajo
10/06/2022 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patroonaat
10/07/2022 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard
10/08/2022 - Sittard, Netherlands - Ernestos
10/09/2022 - Freiburg, DE - Cafe Atlantic
10/11/2022 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
10/12/2022 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
10/13/2022 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
10/15/2022 - Sluderno, Italy - Loki
10/16/2022 - Nuremberg, Germany - Desi
10/17/2022 - Hannover, Germany - Lux
10/18/2022 - Berlin, Germany - S036
10/19/2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotov
10/21/2022 - Koln, Germany - Gebaude 9
10/22/2022 - Arlon, Belgium - L’entrepot
11/11/2022 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s
11/12/2022 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s
12/07/2022 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst*
12/08/2022 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone*
12/09/2022 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall*
12/10/2022 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory*
12/11/2022 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*
12/14/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore*
12/15/2022 - Washington DC - Black Cat*
12/16/2022 - New York, NY - Sony Hall*
* - w/ Big D and the Kids Table, Bite Me Bambi