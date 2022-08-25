The Slackers share new video, touring with Big D and the Kids Table & Bite Me Bambi

NYC ska vets The Slackers recently released their first album in six years, Don't Let the Sunlight Fool Ya, and now they've got a new video for one of its songs, "Second Best." It's one of the album's slower, more reggae-oriented songs, and the video is a whimsical, animated clip that was directed and illustrated by Paulo Rocker and animated and edited by Fabricio Timm.

Speaking about it, saxophonist Dave Hillyard says, "Spending time being the runner up. There's always a bright shiny object that is more exciting than the one who is there year in and year out. The 'impossible' is always more exciting than 'the possible' because it never happens and thus can be a perfect ideal." Paulo Rocker adds, "You (The Slackers) are all dying misteriously til the ending is revealed, Devil and God are killing you to make a Slackers show in heaven. Thought about Devil being Gods second best too and vice versa. And the idea of union and peace too." The video premieres in this post - check it out below.

The Slackers also have a bunch of tour dates coming up, including a US run with Boston ska-punk vets Big D and the Kids Table (who released their great comeback album Do Your Art last year) and rising OC ska-pop-punks Bite Me Bambi. That run concludes with a big hometown NYC show on December 16 at Sony Hall Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Don't Let the Sunlight Fool Ya is out now on Pirates Press Records. Pick it up on orange/yellow galaxy vinyl.

The Slackers -- 2022 Tour Dates

09/26/2022 - Birmingham, UK - Hare and Hounds

09/27/2022 - Manchester, UK - Retro

09/28/2022 - Huddersfield, UK - Parish

09/29/2022 - Nottingham, UK - Old Cold Store

09/30/2022 - London, UK - Underworld

10/01/2022 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

10/02/2022 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

10/03/2022 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

10/04/2022 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka

10/05/2022 - Paris, France - Balajo

10/06/2022 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patroonaat

10/07/2022 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard

10/08/2022 - Sittard, Netherlands - Ernestos

10/09/2022 - Freiburg, DE - Cafe Atlantic

10/11/2022 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

10/12/2022 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

10/13/2022 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

10/15/2022 - Sluderno, Italy - Loki

10/16/2022 - Nuremberg, Germany - Desi

10/17/2022 - Hannover, Germany - Lux

10/18/2022 - Berlin, Germany - S036

10/19/2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotov

10/21/2022 - Koln, Germany - Gebaude 9

10/22/2022 - Arlon, Belgium - L’entrepot

11/11/2022 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

11/12/2022 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

12/07/2022 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst*

12/08/2022 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone*

12/09/2022 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall*

12/10/2022 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory*

12/11/2022 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*

12/14/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore*

12/15/2022 - Washington DC - Black Cat*

12/16/2022 - New York, NY - Sony Hall*

* - w/ Big D and the Kids Table, Bite Me Bambi