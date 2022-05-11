The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction announce arena tour

Two giants of alt-rock, The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction, will team up for an arena tour this fall. (The Pumpkins are headlining.) Additional support on most dates comes from alt-rock revivalist Poppy. Dates include two NYC-area shows, Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and much more, before ending at LA's Hollywood Bowl.

The NYC-area shows happen on October 14 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park and October 19 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/13) at 10 AM with presales starting Thursday (5/12) at 10 AM (presale passwords = UBSARENA and SOCIAL for UBS and MSG, respectively). All dates are listed below.

The Smashing Pumpkins also recently confirmed that they finished work on their 12th album, which Billy Corgan is calling a sequel to both Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and the Machina records. He called it "kind of a rock opera."

The Smashing Pumpkins / Jane's Addiction -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX*

10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX*

10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX*

10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL*

10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL*

10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN*

10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA*

10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT*

10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY*

10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC*

10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY*

10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA*

10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA^

10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON*

10/26 - Bell Center - Montreal, QC*

10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC*

10/29 - Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH^

10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI*

11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO*

11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI*

11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN*

11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL*

11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO*

11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA*

11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC*

11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA*

11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR*

11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA*

11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA*

11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ*

11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA*

* - w/ Poppy

^ - w/ Meg Myers