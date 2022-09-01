The Smashing Pumpkins announce free Irving Plaza show
The Smashing Pumpkins have a big fall tour with Jane's Addiction lined up starting in October, including NYC-area shows at UBS Arena on 10/14 and Madison Square Garden on 10/19. Before that outing begins, though, Smashing Pumpkins will play a much smaller NYC venue: Irving Plaza on September 22. The free show is presented by ALT 92.3, and the only way in is to win tickets; they'll be giving them away on air starting Tuesday, September 6 at 7 AM. You can also enter online, and find more details here.
See all of Smashing Pumpkins' upcoming dates below.
SMASHING PUMPKINS/JANE'S ADDICTION: 2022 TOUR
09/22 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY #
10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX*
10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX*
10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX*
10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL*
10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL*
10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN*
10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA*
10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT*
10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY*
10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*
10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC*
10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY*
10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA*
10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA^
10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON*
10/26 - Bell Center - Montreal, QC*
10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC*
10/29 - Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH^
10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI*
11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO*
11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI*
11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN*
11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL*
11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO*
11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA*
11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC*
11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA*
11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR*
11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA*
11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA*
11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ*
11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA*
# - Smashing Pumpkins only, no Jane's Addiction
* - w/ Poppy
^ - w/ Meg Myers