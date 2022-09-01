The Smashing Pumpkins announce free Irving Plaza show

The Smashing Pumpkins have a big fall tour with Jane's Addiction lined up starting in October, including NYC-area shows at UBS Arena on 10/14 and Madison Square Garden on 10/19. Before that outing begins, though, Smashing Pumpkins will play a much smaller NYC venue: Irving Plaza on September 22. The free show is presented by ALT 92.3, and the only way in is to win tickets; they'll be giving them away on air starting Tuesday, September 6 at 7 AM. You can also enter online, and find more details here.

See all of Smashing Pumpkins' upcoming dates below.

SMASHING PUMPKINS/JANE'S ADDICTION: 2022 TOUR

09/22 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY #

10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX*

10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX*

10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX*

10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL*

10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL*

10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN*

10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA*

10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT*

10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY*

10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC*

10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY*

10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA*

10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA^

10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON*

10/26 - Bell Center - Montreal, QC*

10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC*

10/29 - Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH^

10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI*

11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO*

11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI*

11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN*

11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL*

11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO*

11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA*

11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC*

11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA*

11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR*

11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA*

11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA*

11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ*

11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA*

# - Smashing Pumpkins only, no Jane's Addiction

* - w/ Poppy

^ - w/ Meg Myers