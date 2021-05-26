The Smashing Pumpkins announce ‘Gish’ 30th anniversary celebration

The Smashing Pumpkins' classic 1991 debut album Gish turns 30 this Friday (5/28), and to celebrate, frontman Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin will do a two-hour livestream from Billy's own Madame Zuzu's Teashop in Highland Park, which will include a vinyl listening party and a Q&A. It goes down Saturday (5/29) at 8 PM ET. Tickets (which cost $19.91, natch) go on sale Friday (5/28) and "select proceeds will be donated to the PAWs no kill animal shelter in Chicago." There's also other Gish anniversary stuff happening at Zuzu's -- more info here.

You can also pick up a vinyl copy of Gish in our shop.

--

