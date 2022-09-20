The Smashing Pumpkins announce new album ‘ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts,’ share “Beguiled”

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts, which they're calling a sequel to Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines Of God. It's got 33 songs, which Billy Corgan will gradually roll out on his new podcast Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan, and as the album title implies, the album is split up into three acts. Act 1 comes out November 15, Act 2 on January 3, Act 3 on April 21, and there will also be a special edition box set due on April 21 that includes 10 bonus tracks. The first single is "Beguiled," and you can hear that below.

The Smashing Pumpkins are also gearing up for an arena tour with Jane's Addiction that hits the NYC-area on October 14 at UBS Arena and October 19 at Madison Square Garden (tickets). They're also playing a much smaller NYC show at Irving Plaza on Thursday (9/22). All dates are listed below.

--

Smashing Pumpkins loading...

The Smashing Pumpkins -- 2022 Tour Dates

09-22 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

10-02 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center !@

10-03 Houston, TX - Toyota Center !@

10-05 Austin, TX - Moody Center !@

10-07 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena !@

10-08 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Casino !@

10-10 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena !@

10-11 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena !@

10-13 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun !@

10-14 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena !@

10-16 Boston, MA - TD Garden !@

10-18 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena !@

10-19 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden !@

10-21 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center !@

10-22 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena !#

10-24 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena !@

10-26 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Center !@

10-27 Quebec City, Quebec - Centre Videotron !@

10-29 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse !#

10-31 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum !@

11-01 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center !@

11-02 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena !@

11-04 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center !@

11-05 Chicago, IL - United Center !@

11-07 Denver, CO - Ball Arena !@

11-09 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena !@

11-11 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena !@

11-12 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena !@

11-13 Portland, OR - Moda Center !@

11-15 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center !@

11-16 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center !@

11-18 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center !@

11-19 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl !@

! with Jane’s Addiction

@ with Poppy

# with Meg Myers