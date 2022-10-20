The Smashing Pumpkins & Jane’s Addiction played Madison Square Garden (pics, setlists, video)
The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction's joint arena tour rolled into Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (10/19) to deliver a night of '90s alt-rock. Photos by Ellen Qbertplaya are in this post.
Both bands stuck mainly to the classics, though The Smashing Pumpkins have been opening their set with new song "Empires," and including a few others from the upcoming album ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts, including "Harmageddon," which closed the night. There were plenty of hits though, including "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "Today," "Ava Adore," "Tonight Tonight," "Cherub Rock," "Zero," "1979," "Disarm," and More. They also threw in a mid-set cover of Talking Heads' "Once in a Lifetime."
Jane's Addiction are without Dave Navarro on this tour -- he's suffering long-Covid symptoms -- and are joined by Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age, Failure, A Perfect Circle, etc), but they brought out a couple special guests as well. Josh Klinghoffer joined for "Three Days," and Daniel Ash (Bauhaus / Love & Rockets) joined for "Jane Says," and stuck around to help them cover Bauhaus' "Slice of Life." (Ash and Klinghoffer did the same at this week's Boston and DC shows, too.) Jane's set also included "Up on the Beach," "Stop!," "Mountain Song," and more, and they finished with "Been Caught Stealing."
The night began with a set from Poppy, who we missed. Check out the Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction MSG setlists, along with video of "Jane Says" and "Slice of Life" and a few Smashing Pumpkins songs from the show, below.
SETLIST: Smashing Pumpkins @ Madison Square Garden 10/19/2022
Empires
Bullet With Butterfly Wings
Today
We Only Come Out at Night
Cyr
Once in a Lifetime (Talking Heads)
Solara
Eye
Ava Adore
Tonight, Tonight
Stand Inside Your Love
I of the Mourning
Cherub Rock
Zero
1979
Beguiled
Silverfuck
Neophyte
Disarm
Harmageddon
SETLIST: Jane's Addiction @ Madison Square Garden 10/19/2022
Up the Beach
Whores
Ocean Size
Ain't No Right
Three Days (with Josh Klinghoffer)
Mountain Song
Jane Says (with Daniel Ash)
Slice of Life (Bauhaus cover with Daniel Ash)
Ted, Just Admit It...
Stop!
Been Caught Stealing