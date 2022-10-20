The Smashing Pumpkins & Jane’s Addiction played Madison Square Garden (pics, setlists, video)

The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction's joint arena tour rolled into Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (10/19) to deliver a night of '90s alt-rock. Photos by Ellen Qbertplaya are in this post.

Both bands stuck mainly to the classics, though The Smashing Pumpkins have been opening their set with new song "Empires," and including a few others from the upcoming album ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts, including "Harmageddon," which closed the night. There were plenty of hits though, including "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "Today," "Ava Adore," "Tonight Tonight," "Cherub Rock," "Zero," "1979," "Disarm," and More. They also threw in a mid-set cover of Talking Heads' "Once in a Lifetime."

Jane's Addiction are without Dave Navarro on this tour -- he's suffering long-Covid symptoms -- and are joined by Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age, Failure, A Perfect Circle, etc), but they brought out a couple special guests as well. Josh Klinghoffer joined for "Three Days," and Daniel Ash (Bauhaus / Love & Rockets) joined for "Jane Says," and stuck around to help them cover Bauhaus' "Slice of Life." (Ash and Klinghoffer did the same at this week's Boston and DC shows, too.) Jane's set also included "Up on the Beach," "Stop!," "Mountain Song," and more, and they finished with "Been Caught Stealing."

The night began with a set from Poppy, who we missed. Check out the Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction MSG setlists, along with video of "Jane Says" and "Slice of Life" and a few Smashing Pumpkins songs from the show, below.

SETLIST: Smashing Pumpkins @ Madison Square Garden 10/19/2022

Empires

Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Today

We Only Come Out at Night

Cyr

Once in a Lifetime (Talking Heads)

Solara

Eye

Ava Adore

Tonight, Tonight

Stand Inside Your Love

I of the Mourning

Cherub Rock

Zero

1979

Beguiled

Silverfuck

Neophyte

Disarm

Harmageddon

SETLIST: Jane's Addiction @ Madison Square Garden 10/19/2022

Up the Beach

Whores

Ocean Size

Ain't No Right

Three Days (with Josh Klinghoffer)

Mountain Song

Jane Says (with Daniel Ash)

Slice of Life (Bauhaus cover with Daniel Ash)

Ted, Just Admit It...

Stop!

Been Caught Stealing