The Smashing Pumpkins played Irving Plaza (video, setlist)

Ahead of their big fall tour with Jane's Addiction, and after announcing a new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts, The Smashing Pumpkins played an NYC club show at Irving Plaza on Thursday night (9/22). The free show was presented by ALT 92.3, and the band played their new single "Beguiled," along with "Empires," another new song they debuted at a recent Chicago club show. Aside from those two, though, they stuck to older favorites, including "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," "1979," "Stand Inside Your Love," "Silverfuck," "X.Y.U.," "Tonight, Tonight" (which Billy and James played acoustic), their cover of Talking Heads' "Once in a Lifetime," and more. See their playlist, and some fan-taken videos, below.

Smashing Pumpkins will be back in the NYC-area next month for shows at UBS Arena on 10/14 and Madison Square Garden on 10/19. Billy will also be rolling out the new album's 33 songs on his Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan.

SETLIST: SMASHING PUMPKINS @ IRVING PLAZA, 9/22/2022 (via)

Quiet

Empires

Drown

Ugly

Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Today

Cyr

Once in a Lifetime (Talking Heads cover)

Solara

Eye

Ava Adore

Tonight, Tonight

Snail

Starla

Stand Inside Your Love

1979

Beguiled

Silverfuck

Encore:

If There Is a God

X.Y.U.