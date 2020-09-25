The Smashing Pumpkins release two new songs off upcoming album ‘CYR’

The Smashing Pumpkins recently announced their new double album, CYR (due 11/27 via Sumerian), and after releasing the singles "Cyr" and "The Colour of Love," they've now shared two more tracks from it: "Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict" and "Wrath." Like the previous two singles, these two tracks find Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder branching out from the "return to form" approach of their last album and moving into gothy synthpop territory. Hear them for yourself below.

Jimmy Chamberlin's instrumental, improvisational group Jimmy Chamberlin Complex also released their new album Honor today. "The record is just kind of a document of a moment in time," Jimmy said to The Talkhouse. "The titles are representative to me of what we engage when we try to live a higher ideal. Integrity, humility, service, grace. In this environment whether it’s political or social or economic, in my opinion, trying to raise kids with integrity and honor, there seems to be a little bit of a deficit. I didn’t have any good titles, and I thought, 'What could the world use more of right now?' And that’s when the word 'honor' came into my head. And the rest were components of that. What are the components of an honorable life? And how do we put those into play?" You can stream that below too.