The Smashing Pumpkins share Act I of ‘ATUM,’ cancel Portland show due to laryngitis

The Smashing Pumpkins' new 33-song album album ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts arrives next year, but they're rolling out each act separately in advance of its release, and Act I is available now. At 11 songs and 40 minutes, it's as long as many albums on its own, and you can stream it below.

The band are calling ATUM a sequel to Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines Of God, and Act II is due out January 3, with Act II to follow on April 21.

Smashing Pumpkins are also wrapping up their arena tour with Jane's Addiction, but they were forced to cancel Sunday's Portland show while Billy Corgan recovers from laryngitis. The next scheduled date, tonight (11/16) at San Francisco's Chase Center, is currently set to go ahead.