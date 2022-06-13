The Smile announce first North American tour

The Smile, the new band featuring Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have announced their first-ever North American tour in support of their excellent debut album A Light for Attracting Attention. The tour hits NYC, Boston, DC, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, LA, and more.

NYC gets two shows: Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on November 18 and Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom on November 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (6/17) at 10 AM local with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Sons of Kemet say they'll be "closing this chapter of the band's life for the foreseeable future" after their 2022 tour, which includes a free Central Park show on July 31.

Read our review of The Smile's Nigel Godrich-produced debut album here.

The Smile -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

Mon Nov 14 - Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Wed Nov 16 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Fri Nov 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Sun Nov 20 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein

Wed Nov 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri Nov 25 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sat Nov 26 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Mon Nov 28 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre -

Tue Nov 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Thu Dec 01 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Sat Dec 03 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Sun Dec 04 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Tue Dec 06 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

Thu Dec 08 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sat Dec 10 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Wed Dec 14 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Fri Dec 16 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Sun Dec 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Dec 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium