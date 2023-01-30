The Smile announce North American tour, including Forest Hills Stadium
Radiohead offshoot The Smile have announced a new round of North American tour dates for this summer, hitting Mexico City, Austin, Miami, NYC, Philly, and more. Other than NYC, it'll be their first time playing all the cities on this tour.
The NYC show happens July 7 at Forest Hills Stadium, and tickets for that show go on sale Friday (2/3) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
The Smile are also putting out a vinyl-only live record, Europe: Live Recordings 2022, on March 10 via XL. Artwork and tracklist below.
The Smile -- 2023 Tour Dates
06/22/23 - Mexico City, Mexico - National Auditorium
06/25/23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
06/29/23 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center
06/30/23 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
07/02/23 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
07/03/23 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
07/05/23 - Richmond, VA - The National
07/07/23 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
07/08/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
07/10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
07/11/23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
07/15/23 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
07/19/23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
07/20/23 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Europe: Live Recordings 2022 Tracklist
A1. The Opposite
A2. Thin Thing
A3. FeelingPulledApartByHorses
B1. The Same
B2. Waving A White Flag
B3. Free In The Knowledge