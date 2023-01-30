The Smile announce North American tour, including Forest Hills Stadium

Radiohead offshoot The Smile have announced a new round of North American tour dates for this summer, hitting Mexico City, Austin, Miami, NYC, Philly, and more. Other than NYC, it'll be their first time playing all the cities on this tour.

The NYC show happens July 7 at Forest Hills Stadium, and tickets for that show go on sale Friday (2/3) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

The Smile are also putting out a vinyl-only live record, Europe: Live Recordings 2022, on March 10 via XL. Artwork and tracklist below.

The Smile -- 2023 Tour Dates

06/22/23 - Mexico City, Mexico - National Auditorium

06/25/23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

06/29/23 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

06/30/23 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/02/23 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

07/03/23 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

07/05/23 - Richmond, VA - The National

07/07/23 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

07/08/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

07/10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

07/11/23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

07/15/23 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

07/19/23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

07/20/23 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Europe: Live Recordings 2022 Tracklist

A1. The Opposite

A2. Thin Thing

A3. FeelingPulledApartByHorses

B1. The Same

B2. Waving A White Flag

B3. Free In The Knowledge