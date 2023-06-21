The Smile begin summer tour – win tickets to NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium

The Smile, featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, just released a new single, "Bending Hectic," ahead of their summer tour, which begins tonight (6/21) in Mexico City. They'll be in NYC for a show at Forest Hills Stadium on Friday, July 7, with Robert Stillman. That's their first NYC date since their three sold out fall shows at Kings Theatre and Hammerstein Ballroom, and tickets are still available. We're also giving away a pair! It comes with access to Forest Hill's "The Backyard" lounge, and you can enter for a chance to win below.

A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

THE SMILE: 2023 TOUR

Jun Wed 21 - Auditorio Nacional - Mexico City - Mexico

Jun Thu 22 - Auditorio Nacional - Mexico City - Mexico

Jun Sun 25 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX - US

Jun Mon 26 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX - US

Jun Thu 29 - James L. Knight Center - Miami, FL - US

Jun Fri 30 - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre - St Augustine, FL - US

Jul Sun 2 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC - US

Jul Mon 3 - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium - Asheville, NC - US

Jul Wed 5 - The National - Richmond, VA - US

Jul Fri 7 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY - US

Jul Sat 8 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA - US

Jul Mon 10 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA - US

Jul Tue 11 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH - US

Jul Fri 14 - Festival d'été de Québec, Parc de la Francophonie - Québec City - Canada

Jul Sat 15 - Place Bell - Laval, QC - Canada

Jul Sun 16 - RBC Bluesfest, LeBreton Flats - Ottawa, Ontario - Canada

Jul Wed 19 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO - US

Jul Thu 20 - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO - US

Jul Fri 21 - Pitchfork Music Festival, Union Park - Chicago, IL - US

Check out pictures from The Smile's Kings Theatre show below.