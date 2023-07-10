The Smile entranced at Forest Hills Stadium (pics, setlist, video)

Perhaps due to having seen Meeting People Is Easy too many times (and not attending anything Radiohead related in a long time), but "fun" is not a word I associate with Thom Yorke. But he was clearly having a blast at The Smile's show on Friday night at Forest Hills Stadium, grooving to their music and frequently encouraging the crowd to go wild. It may be the thrill of the new: the trio, which also includes Thom's Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood and former Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have been on a blaze of creative activity over the last two years. "We're a new band," Yorke told the crowd, "So we've got lots of new songs." In addition to playing almost all of their excellent debut album, The Smile devoted a third of their Forest Hills set to new material, all of which was good and included their just-released single "Bending Hectic." Will we get their second album this year?

While not drastically different from Radiohead, The Smile have their own pared-down vibe and part of the appeal is getting to see Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood cook in different ways. Skinner brings a syncopated style to the table which in turn seems to have inspired both Yorke and Greenwood, who both have the most fun in The Smile playing bass. Greenwood in particular, when he locks in with Skinner, is a real treat, though Thom gets The Smile's best bassline in "The Smoke," which is clearly the fan favorite and was one of the Friday's highlights. I doubt I was the only person to leave the show with that bassline on a loop their head.

Saxophonist and composer Robert Stillman, who is opening on this tour (and did so last year), joined The Smile for nearly half the songs of the set, including show-opener "Pana-vision," new songs "Teleharmonic" and "Colours Fly," "The Smoke," and "You Will Never Work in Television Again." He adds a lot to The Smile, but his opening set is maybe not the best choice for a bit outdoor show like this. But it was an all-around lovely evening and Forest Hills Stadium, which is big but not too big, is always a fun place to see a show.

Check out photos of the whole night by P Squared, along with the setlist and a few fan-shot videos, below.

SETLIST: The Smile @ Forest Hills Stadium 7/7/2023

Pana-Vision

Thin Thing

The Opposite

Speech Bubbles

A Hairdryer

Waving a White Flag

Under Our Pillows

We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings

Colours Fly

Teleharmonic

Skrting on the Surface

The Same

Read the Room

The Smoke

You Will Never Work in Television Again

Encore:

Free in the Knowledge

People on Balconies

Bending Hectic

Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses