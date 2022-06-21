The Smile expand North American tour, share “Open the Floodgates” live video

The Smile, the trio of Radiohead's Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, are continuing to expand their North American tour, and have just added a second shows in Denver (Mission Ballroom on 12/11) and Los Angeles (Shrine Auditorium on 12/22). Tickets for those go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM local time with a WASTE presale starting Wednesday, June 22 at 10 AM local time.

The tour, which runs through November and December, also includes three sold-out NYC shows. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, The Smile recently shared live video of them performing "Open the Floodgates" from their January 2022 shows at London's Magazine. The song is on their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, and you can watch that below.

THE SMILE - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Nov 2022

Mon 14 Veterans Memorial Auditorium Providence, RI US

Wed 16 Roadrunner Boston, MA US

Fri 18 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY US

Sat 19 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY US

Sun 20 Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY US

Wed 23 The Anthem Washington, DC US

Fri 25 MTELUS Montreal, QC Canada

Sat 26 Massey Hall Toronto, ON Canada

Mon 28 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI US

Tue 29 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI US

Dec 2022

Thu 1 Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL US

Sat 3 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN US

Sun 4 The Eastern Atlanta, GA US

Tue 6 Orpheum Theatre New Orleans, LA US

Thu 8 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX US

Sat 10 Mission Ballroom Denver, CO US

Sun 11 Mission Ballroom Denver, CO US

Wed 14 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR US

Fri 16 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA US

Sun 18 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA US

Wed 21 Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, CA US

Thu 22 Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, CA US