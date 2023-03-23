The Smile in the studio now, announce more North American dates

Radiohead offshoot The Smile -- Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner -- are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to their fantastic debut album. They just shared a photo, noting that it was Week 7 and Reel 15. Check that pic out below and stay tuned for more news on new music.

Meanwhile, The Smile have added more dates to their North American summer tour, including Mexico City, Québec City, and Ottawa. The tour now ends in Chicago for Pitchfork Fest. The NYC stop is at Forest Hills Stadium on July 7.

All dates are listed below.

If you're wondering "What is Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood doing?," he'll be on tour with Nick Cave this year.

the smile The Smile in the studio loading...

THE SMILE - 2023 TOUR DATES

Jun 2023

Wed 21 - Auditorio Nacional - Mexico City - Mexico

Thu 22 - Auditorio Nacional - Mexico City - Mexico

Sun 25 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX - US

Mon 26 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX - US

Thu 29 - James L. Knight Center - Miami, FL - US

Fri 30 - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre - St Augustine, FL - US

Jul 2023

Sun 2 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC - US

Mon 3 - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium - Asheville, NC - US

Wed 5 - The National - Richmond, VA - US

Fri 7 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY - US

Sat 8 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA - US

Mon 10 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA - US

Tue 11 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH - US

Fri 14 - Festival d'été de Québec, Parc de la Francophonie - Québec City - Canada

Sat 15 - Place Bell - Laval, QC - Canada

Sun 16 - RBC Bluesfest, LeBreton Flats - Ottawa, Ontario - Canada

Wed 19 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO - US

Thu 20 - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO - US

Fri 21 - Pitchfork Music Festival, Union Park - Chicago, IL - US