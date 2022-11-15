The Smile made their US live debut in Providence (setlist, video)

The Smile kicked off their North American tour on Monday night (11/14) at Providence's Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Spread out across the stage in a row -- Thom Yorke on the left, drummer Tom Skinner on the right and Jonny Greenwood in the middle -- the band played every song from their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, save for "Open the Floodgates," as well as a handful of unreleased songs that have been in live rotation for a while. Robert Stillman, who appears on the album and is opening on the tour, joined the band for "Colours Fly" and "You Will Never Work in Television Again" which closed out the main set.

The three-song encore began with two unreleased songs, "The Same" and "Bending Hectic," and they finished with "Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses," which Thom Yorke released as a solo single in 2009. You can watch video from the Providence show and check out the setlist below.

The Smile play Boston on Wednesday and then hit NYC, where they'll make their US television debut on Thursday (11/17) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and then play two nights at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on Friday (11/18) and Saturday (11/19), and then move to Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom on Sunday (11/20) All tour dates are listed below.

SETLIST: The Smile @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium, Providence, RI 11/14/2022

Pana-Vision

Thin Thing

The Opposite

It/Flangers

(Not on printed setlist)

Speech Bubbles

Free in the Knowledge

A Hairdryer

Waving a White Flag

Colours Fly (with Robert Stillman)

We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings

Skrting on the Surface

Just Eyes and Mouth

Bodies Laughing

The Smoke

You Will Never Work in Television Again (with Robert Stillman)

Encore:

The Same

Bending Hectic

Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses (Thom Yorke song)

THE SMILE - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

NOVEMBER

16TH ROADRUNNER, BOSTON, US

18TH KINGS THEATRE, BROOKLYN, NY

19TH KINGS THEATRE, BROOKLYN, NY

20TH HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM, NEW YORK

23RD THE ANTHEM, WASHINGTON DC

25TH MTELUS, MONTREAL, QC

26TH MASSEY HALL, TORONTO

28TH MASONIC TEMPLE THEATRE, DETROIT

29TH RIVERSIDE THEATER, MILWAUKEE

DECEMBER

1ST RIVIERA THEATRE, CHICAGO

3RD RYMAN AUDITORIUM, NASHVILLE

4TH THE EASTERN, ATLANTA, GA

6TH ORPHEUM THEATRE, NEW ORLEANS

8TH THE FACTORY IN DEEP ELLUM, DALLAS

10TH MISSION BALLROOM, DENVER

14TH ARLENE SCHNITZER CONCERT HALL, PORTLAND OR

16TH WAMU THEATER, SEATTLE

18TH BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM, SAN FRANCISCO

21ST SHRINE AUDITORIUM, LOS ANGELES