The Smile (mem Radiohead) release new single, “The Smoke” (listen)

The Smile -- the new band of Radiohead's Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner -- recently released their debut single "You Will Never Work in Television Again," and now they've put out a second official single, "The Smoke." Like the previous single, it was produced by frequent Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich, and it very much sounds cut from the Radiohead cloth. It's less of a rocker than the previous single, and has more of a pronounced jazz influence, and it's great stuff. Listen and watch the Mark Jenkin-created video below.

The new song comes just ahead of The Smile's live shows this weekend, that are being broadcast around the world. The schedule for those shows look like this:

BROADCAST #1: London – 8pm Sat. / New York – 3pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 12pm Sat. / Sydney – 7am Sun. / Tokyo – 5am Sun. BROADCAST #2: London – 1am Sun. / New York – 8pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 5pm Sat. / Sydney – 12pm Sun. / Tokyo – 10am Sun. BROADCAST #3: London – 11am Sun. / New York – 6am Sun. / Los Angeles – 3am Sun. / Sydney – 10pm Sun. / Tokyo – 8pm Sun.

The actual shows are long sold out, but you can buy livestream tickets or tickets to one of the many public screenings.