The Smile played Chicago’s Riviera Theatre (pics, video, setlist)
The Smile, Thom Yorke's project with his Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, are in the midst of their first ever North American tour supporting their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, and they stopped in Chicago on Thursday night (12/1) for a show at Chicago's Riviera Theatre. Like in NYC and other shows in the run so far, they played the whole album at the show, plus a few newer, non-album tracks, and closed the night with a rendition of Thom's solo track "Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses." Composer and multi-instrumentalist Robert Stillman opened the show and joined The Smile on saxophone for a few songs, and you can see pictures from the night by James Richards IV, the setlist, and a couple of attendee-taken video clips below.
SETLIST: THE SMILE @ RIVIERA THEATRE, 12/1/2022
The Same
Thin Thing
The Opposite
Speech Bubbles
Free in the Knowledge
A Hairdryer
Waving a White Flag
Colours Fly
We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings
Bodies Laughing
Bending Hectic
Skrting on the Surface
Pana-Vision
The Smoke
You Will Never Work in Television Again
Encore:
Open the Floodgates
Read the Room
Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses