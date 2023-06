Radiohead offshoot The Smile--Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner--have released new single "Bending Hectic," which they debuted live at the Montreux Jazz Festival last year. Produced by Sam Petts-Davies and featuring strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra, it's an eight-minute song that starts out calm and ethereal before turning into something much more tumultuous. Check it out below.