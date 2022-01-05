The Smile (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood & Tom Skinner) share 1st single, playing & streaming shows

The Smile, the project of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, gave their debut performance in May of 2021 on the Glastonbury livestream festival, and now they're releasing their first single. "You Will Never Work in Television Again," which was produced by Nigel Godrich, is taut and noisy, giving Radiohead's dense sound a more stripped back, urgent feel. It was one of the songs they performed during their May debut, and it's now accompanied by a lyric video directed by Duncan Loudon, which you can watch below.

They've also announced three consecutive live shows, happening within twenty-four hours of each other at Magazine London on January 29 and 30. Tickets for in-the-round seating to each go on sale Friday, January 7 at 9 AM GMT, and if you can't make it in person, each one will also stream live, on 1/29 at 3 PM ET and 8 PM ET, and 1/30 at 6 AM ET. Tickets to watch go on sale Friday, 1/7 at 4 AM ET.

As for an anticipated debut album from the band, they tweeted, "Hi all, a little update. The Smile album is at the track-listing stage (6227020800 possible song orders)" Sounds promising!

The Smile also shared rehearsal video on Instagram, and Thom Yorke performed one of their songs, "Free in the Knowledge," during his October solo set for Letters Live at Royal Albert Hall.

THE SMILE LIVESTREAMS:

BROADCAST #1: London – 8pm Sat. / New York – 3pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 12pm Sat. / Sydney –

7am Sun. / Tokyo – 5am Sun.

BROADCAST #2: London – 1am Sun. / New York – 8pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 5pm Sat. / Sydney –

12pm Sun. / Tokyo – 10am Sun.

BROADCAST #3: London – 11am Sun. / New York – 6am Sun. / Los Angeles – 3am Sun. / Sydney –

10pm Sun. / Tokyo – 8pm Sun.