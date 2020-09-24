The Smiths, The Cure, Ultravox & more added to Tim’s Twitter Listening Party schedule

The Charlatans' Tim Burgess started hosting interactive listening parties for classic albums on Twitter -- where the artists who made them would share stories about the album in real time as fans listened along -- back in the early days of COVID-19 lockdown as a fun way to use the extra time many of us seemed to have. It's kept going, though, and has turned into a very popular series, having done nearly 500 album listening parties since April.

There are still lots of great albums to come. The schedule coming up includes The Cure's Seventeen Seconds (9/26), The Smiths' Strangeways Here We Come (9/28), Thurston Moore's new solo album By the Fire (10/1), Madness' '7' (10/2), Cornershop's When I Was Born for the 7th Time (10/3), Ultravox's Vienna (10/5), Saint Etienne's So Tough (10/9), Soul II Soul's Club Classics Vol One (10/10), The Cure's Pornography (10/10), Andy Bell of Ride's new solo album The View From Halfway Down (10/14), The Divine Comedy's Casanova (10/15) and more.

Tim's even got one record on the schedule for 2021: they'll celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pixies' Trompe Le Monde on September 21, 2021.

You can check out the Tim's Twitter Listening Party schedule below, and head to the website for more details, like who is participating in each party.

If you missed participating in one of the 400+ previous listening parties -- like The Breeders' Pod or Belle & Sebastian's The Boy With the Arab Strap -- they're all archived on the website and you can "play" them in real time so you can listen and read along at your convenience.

--

TIM'S TWITTER LISTENING PARTY - UPCOMING 2020 SCHEDULE

Sep 24 @ 5 PM ET - The Lucid Dream - Compulsion Songs

Sep 25 @ 4 PM ET - The Big Moon - Love in the 4th Dimension

Sep 26 @ 5 PM ET - The Cure - Seventeen Seconds

Sep 27 @ 4 PM ET - The Vaccines - Combat Sports

Sep 28 @ 4 PM ET - The Smiths - Strangeways Here We Come

Sep 29 @ 4 PM ET - A Certain Ratio - ACR Loco

Oct 01 @ 4 PM ET - Thurston Moore - By the Fire

Oct 02 @ 4 PM ET - Madness - 7

Oct 03 @ 4 PM ET - Cornershop - When I Was Born for the 7th Time

Oct 04 @ 4 PM ET - Delays - Faded Seaside Glamour

Oct 05 @ 3 PM ET - Ultravox - Vienna

Oct 05 @ 4 PM ET - Denise Johnson - Where Does it Go

Oct 07 @ 4 PM ET - Pete Astor & The Holy Road - Paradise

Oct 09 @ 4 PM ET - Lone Lady - Hinterland

Oct 09 @ 5 PM ET - Saint Etienne - So Tough

Oct 10 @ 10 AM ET - Toyah - Anthem

Oct 10 @ 11 AM ET - Soul II Soul - Club Classics Vol One

Oct 10 @ 1 PM ET - Marillion - F.E.A.R.

Oct 10 @ 5 PM ET - The Cure - Pornography

Oct 14 @ 4 PM ET - Andy Bell - The View From Halfway Down

Oct 15 @ 3 PM ET - The Divine Comedy - Casanova

Oct 15 @ 4 PM ET - The Divine Comedy - Absent Friends

Oct 16 @ 2 PM ET - Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Oct 23 @ 3 PM ET - Faithless - All Blessed

Sep 21, 2021 @ 4 PM - Pixies - Trompe Le Monde