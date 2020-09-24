The Smiths, The Cure, Ultravox & more added to Tim’s Twitter Listening Party schedule
The Charlatans' Tim Burgess started hosting interactive listening parties for classic albums on Twitter -- where the artists who made them would share stories about the album in real time as fans listened along -- back in the early days of COVID-19 lockdown as a fun way to use the extra time many of us seemed to have. It's kept going, though, and has turned into a very popular series, having done nearly 500 album listening parties since April.
There are still lots of great albums to come. The schedule coming up includes The Cure's Seventeen Seconds (9/26), The Smiths' Strangeways Here We Come (9/28), Thurston Moore's new solo album By the Fire (10/1), Madness' '7' (10/2), Cornershop's When I Was Born for the 7th Time (10/3), Ultravox's Vienna (10/5), Saint Etienne's So Tough (10/9), Soul II Soul's Club Classics Vol One (10/10), The Cure's Pornography (10/10), Andy Bell of Ride's new solo album The View From Halfway Down (10/14), The Divine Comedy's Casanova (10/15) and more.
Tim's even got one record on the schedule for 2021: they'll celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pixies' Trompe Le Monde on September 21, 2021.
You can check out the Tim's Twitter Listening Party schedule below, and head to the website for more details, like who is participating in each party.
If you missed participating in one of the 400+ previous listening parties -- like The Breeders' Pod or Belle & Sebastian's The Boy With the Arab Strap -- they're all archived on the website and you can "play" them in real time so you can listen and read along at your convenience.
--
TIM'S TWITTER LISTENING PARTY - UPCOMING 2020 SCHEDULE
Sep 24 @ 5 PM ET - The Lucid Dream - Compulsion Songs
Sep 25 @ 4 PM ET - The Big Moon - Love in the 4th Dimension
Sep 26 @ 5 PM ET - The Cure - Seventeen Seconds
Sep 27 @ 4 PM ET - The Vaccines - Combat Sports
Sep 28 @ 4 PM ET - The Smiths - Strangeways Here We Come
Sep 29 @ 4 PM ET - A Certain Ratio - ACR Loco
Oct 01 @ 4 PM ET - Thurston Moore - By the Fire
Oct 02 @ 4 PM ET - Madness - 7
Oct 03 @ 4 PM ET - Cornershop - When I Was Born for the 7th Time
Oct 04 @ 4 PM ET - Delays - Faded Seaside Glamour
Oct 05 @ 3 PM ET - Ultravox - Vienna
Oct 05 @ 4 PM ET - Denise Johnson - Where Does it Go
Oct 07 @ 4 PM ET - Pete Astor & The Holy Road - Paradise
Oct 09 @ 4 PM ET - Lone Lady - Hinterland
Oct 09 @ 5 PM ET - Saint Etienne - So Tough
Oct 10 @ 10 AM ET - Toyah - Anthem
Oct 10 @ 11 AM ET - Soul II Soul - Club Classics Vol One
Oct 10 @ 1 PM ET - Marillion - F.E.A.R.
Oct 10 @ 5 PM ET - The Cure - Pornography
Oct 14 @ 4 PM ET - Andy Bell - The View From Halfway Down
Oct 15 @ 3 PM ET - The Divine Comedy - Casanova
Oct 15 @ 4 PM ET - The Divine Comedy - Absent Friends
Oct 16 @ 2 PM ET - Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie
Oct 23 @ 3 PM ET - Faithless - All Blessed
Sep 21, 2021 @ 4 PM - Pixies - Trompe Le Monde