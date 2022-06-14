The Soft Moon announces new LP ‘Exister’ & tour, shares “Him”

Luis Vasquez is back with Exister, his first album as The Soft Moon in four years, which will be out September 23 via Sacred Bones. He made the album after leaving Berlin and moving to Joshua Tree, CA during lockdown. “I always complained that I never had enough freedom to do everything I wanted,” Vasquez says. “This time I literally had everything at my disposal.” He adds, "The whole point of this record was to share every emotion that I feel. No two songs are the same. It’s about existing in the world as a human being and experiencing many emotions and experiences throughout life.”

The first single from the album is "Him," which is a collaboration with fish narc. “I struggle with ‘good side/bad side’ endlessly," says Vasquez. "‘Him’ recounts that battle, expressing the turmoil it brings into my life.” You can watch the video for the song below.

The Soft Moon will also be on tour this fall, including a Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 10. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM, and all dates are listed below.

Exister:

Sad Song

Answers

Become The Lies

Face Is Gone

Monster

The Pit

NADA

Stupid Child

Him (Feat. fish narc)

Unforgiven (Feat. Alli Logout)

Exister

The Soft Moon - 2022 Tour Dates

Sep 26 Hamburg, DE - U&G

Sep 27 Berlin, DE - So36

Sep 28 Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz

Sep 29 Cologne, DE - Gebaude9

Sep 30 Poznan, PL - Próżność

Oct 01 Warsaw, PL - Praga Centrum

Oct 02 Krakow, PL - Klub Muzyczny Poczta Główna

Oct 03 Prague, CZ - Futurum

Oct 04 Munich, DE - Hansa 39

Oct 05 Pordenone, IT - Capitol

Oct 06 Rome, IT - Monk

Oct 07 Milan, IT - Santeria

Oct 08 Bologna, IT - Covo

Oct 10 Toulouse, FR - Le Connexion

Oct 11 Vigo, ES - Master Club

Oct 12 Lisbon, PT - LAV room 2

Oct 13 Madrid, ES - La Casa Encendida

Oct 14 Zaragoza, ES - Jardín de Invierno

Oct 15 Barcelona, ES - Nitsa Club (La (2) de Apolo)

Oct 17 Lyon, FR - Epicerie Moderne

Oct 18 Zurich, CH - Mascotte Club

Oct 19 Gent, BE - Handelsbeurs

Oct 20 Lille, FR - Le Grand Mix

Oct 21 Luxembourg, LU - Kulturfabrik

Oct 22 Brussels, BE - Beursschouwburg

Oct 24 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Noord

Oct 25 Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

Oct 26 Groningen, NL - VERA

Oct 27 London, UK - The Garage

Oct 28 Amiens, FR - La Lune des Pirates

Oct 29 Paris, FR - Trabendo

Nov 09 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Nov 10 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 11 Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

Nov 12 Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

Nov 13 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

Nov 14 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell Stage)

Nov 16 New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack's

Nov 17 Houston, TX - Numbers

Nov 18 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

Nov 19 Austin, TX - Mohawk

Nov 21 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Nov 25 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Nov 26 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Nov 29 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Nov 30 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Dec 01 Seattle, WA - Neumos

Dec 02 Boise, ID - The Olympic

Dec 03 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Dec 04 Denver, CO - The Oriental Theatre

Dec 06 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Dec 07 Chicago, IL - Metro

Dec 08 Detroit, MI - El Club

Dec 09 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Dec 10 Montreal, QC - S.A.T.

Dec 11 Boston, MA - The Sinclair