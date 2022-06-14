The Soft Moon announces new LP ‘Exister’ & tour, shares “Him”
Luis Vasquez is back with Exister, his first album as The Soft Moon in four years, which will be out September 23 via Sacred Bones. He made the album after leaving Berlin and moving to Joshua Tree, CA during lockdown. “I always complained that I never had enough freedom to do everything I wanted,” Vasquez says. “This time I literally had everything at my disposal.” He adds, "The whole point of this record was to share every emotion that I feel. No two songs are the same. It’s about existing in the world as a human being and experiencing many emotions and experiences throughout life.”
The first single from the album is "Him," which is a collaboration with fish narc. “I struggle with ‘good side/bad side’ endlessly," says Vasquez. "‘Him’ recounts that battle, expressing the turmoil it brings into my life.” You can watch the video for the song below.
The Soft Moon will also be on tour this fall, including a Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 10. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM, and all dates are listed below.
Exister:
Sad Song
Answers
Become The Lies
Face Is Gone
Monster
The Pit
NADA
Stupid Child
Him (Feat. fish narc)
Unforgiven (Feat. Alli Logout)
Exister
The Soft Moon - 2022 Tour Dates
Sep 26 Hamburg, DE - U&G
Sep 27 Berlin, DE - So36
Sep 28 Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz
Sep 29 Cologne, DE - Gebaude9
Sep 30 Poznan, PL - Próżność
Oct 01 Warsaw, PL - Praga Centrum
Oct 02 Krakow, PL - Klub Muzyczny Poczta Główna
Oct 03 Prague, CZ - Futurum
Oct 04 Munich, DE - Hansa 39
Oct 05 Pordenone, IT - Capitol
Oct 06 Rome, IT - Monk
Oct 07 Milan, IT - Santeria
Oct 08 Bologna, IT - Covo
Oct 10 Toulouse, FR - Le Connexion
Oct 11 Vigo, ES - Master Club
Oct 12 Lisbon, PT - LAV room 2
Oct 13 Madrid, ES - La Casa Encendida
Oct 14 Zaragoza, ES - Jardín de Invierno
Oct 15 Barcelona, ES - Nitsa Club (La (2) de Apolo)
Oct 17 Lyon, FR - Epicerie Moderne
Oct 18 Zurich, CH - Mascotte Club
Oct 19 Gent, BE - Handelsbeurs
Oct 20 Lille, FR - Le Grand Mix
Oct 21 Luxembourg, LU - Kulturfabrik
Oct 22 Brussels, BE - Beursschouwburg
Oct 24 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Noord
Oct 25 Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje
Oct 26 Groningen, NL - VERA
Oct 27 London, UK - The Garage
Oct 28 Amiens, FR - La Lune des Pirates
Oct 29 Paris, FR - Trabendo
Nov 09 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Nov 10 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
Nov 11 Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre
Nov 12 Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
Nov 13 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
Nov 14 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell Stage)
Nov 16 New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack's
Nov 17 Houston, TX - Numbers
Nov 18 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co
Nov 19 Austin, TX - Mohawk
Nov 21 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Nov 25 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
Nov 26 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Nov 29 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Nov 30 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
Dec 01 Seattle, WA - Neumos
Dec 02 Boise, ID - The Olympic
Dec 03 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Dec 04 Denver, CO - The Oriental Theatre
Dec 06 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
Dec 07 Chicago, IL - Metro
Dec 08 Detroit, MI - El Club
Dec 09 Toronto, ON - The Opera House
Dec 10 Montreal, QC - S.A.T.
Dec 11 Boston, MA - The Sinclair