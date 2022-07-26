The Soft Pink Truth announce disco-inspired new LP, share “Wanna Know” ft Jenn Wasner

The Soft Pink Truth, aka Matmos' Drew Daniel, has announced a new album, Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?, which is out October 21 via Thrill Jockey. “Years ago a friend was DJing in a club and a woman came into the DJ booth and asked ‘is it going to get any deeper than this?’ and the phrase became a kind of mantra for us," says Daniel of the album's title and themes. "What did she really want? This album was created as an attempt to imagine possible musical responses to her question.”

The album features many musician friends, including Daniel's partner in life and Matmos, MC Schmidt, as well as Mark Lightcap (Acetone), Jason Willett (Half Japanese), Nate Wooley, Brooks Kossover (Drugdealer), John Berndt and Andrew Bernstein (Horse Lords), and more. The first single, a luxurious slice of disco titled "Wanna Know," features backup vocals from Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak / Flock of Dimes). You can listen to that below.

Meanwhile, Matmos are on tour now and hit NYC on August 11 at Le Poisson Rouge. All dates are listed below.

--

Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?

1. Deeper

2. La Joie Devant La Mort

3. Wanna Know

4. Trocadero

5. Moodswing

6. Sunwash

7. Joybreath

8. Deeper Than This

9. Toot Sweet

10. Now That It's All Over

Matmos - 2022 Tour Dates

Jul. 26 - Austin, TX - The Parish

Jul. 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

Jul. 30 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records

Aug. 1 - Chicago, IL - Constellation

Aug. 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Andy Warhol Museum

Aug. 4 - Toronto, ON - The Baby G

Aug. 5 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti Bar & Spectacles

Aug. 6 - Montreal, QC - Le Ritz

Aug. 8 - Boston, MA - Sonia

Aug. 9 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

Aug. 10 - New Haven, CT - State House

Aug. 11 - New York City, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

Aug. 12 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

Aug. 13 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery