The Sonder Bombs announce new album ‘Clothbound,’ share “Crying Is Cool”

The Sonder Bombs recently released "What Are Friends For?" (which we named one of the best punk songs of September), and now they've officially announced their new album, Clothbound, due January 29 via Take This To Heart Records (US) and Big Scary Monsters (UK / EU) (pre-order). As mentioned, the album was made in quarantine with producer Joe Reinhart of Hop Along, and along with the announcement comes second single "Crying Is Cool." This one's a little lighter than the previous single and incorporates some classic '50s/'60s pop "ooh sha la la la"s, and singer ukulele player Willow Hawks says:

"Crying Is Cool" is all about validation and vulnerability. Being there for friends when they need it as well as being cared for. That solidarity is such a beautiful thing and we really wanted to capture the goodness in that with the video! Our director Ben Lieber had the brilliant idea of a weekend cabin getaway with friends which fit so perfectly with the message of the song and then our genius stylists Chlo & Mick just brought the full vision to life!

Watch the new video below...

Tracklist

Papillon

Crying Is Cool

Vegas, BABYYY!!!

What Are Friends For

Scattered

The Brink

Swing On Sight

The One About You

k.

Play It By Fear